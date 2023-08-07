Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders to watch in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2023 preseason slate this Sunday against San Francisco, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
2. Tre Tucker, WR
When he was drafted, everybody said that the Raiders reached on Tre Tucker, but it appears to be far from the truth now. In fact, Tucker has dominated training camp, looking almost unguardable at times, which only adds to the amount of talent the Raiders have at the wide receiver position this season.
Tucker will be on the field a lot during the preseason matchup against San Francisco and should make an impact on offense and special teams. He was selected with the pick the Raiders got back from the New York Giants for Darren Waller, so hopefully, he can soften some of the blow on offense caused by Waller's departure.
Las Vegas is loaded with wide receiver talent, and guys like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow are likely to get the night off this Sunday. That gives Tucker prime opportunity to run all over the 49ers defense, and with a strong preseason, he could nudge out some of the veterans Ziegler brought in this offseason.