Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders to watch in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2023 preseason slate this Sunday against San Francisco, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aidan O'Connell, QB
It is clear that the Raiders made a smart move by drafting Aidan O'Connell, who is another rookie that has turned heads this summer in training camp. With pinpoint accuracy to go along with a strong arm, O'Connell is someone who could end up being the future at the position for the Raiders.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not going to see the field in preseason game No. 1, and likely not all summer, as the team gets him ramped up for the season opener against Denver. This is a game we should see a lot of O'Connell and Chase Garbers, with Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer sitting it out.
Sure, all three of these guys are rookies, and our players to watch will change each week, but this is the first time they will be playing against NFL-level talent. It may only be the preseason, and most starters will likely be on the sidelines, but getting to watch these three exciting young players play in the Silver and Black will make for must-see TV this Sunday.