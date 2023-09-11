Las Vegas Raiders: What to do if Jakobi Meyers misses time?
The Las Vegas Raiders got a strong first game from Jakobi Meyers, but what will they do if he is forced to miss time after leaving with an injury?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their 2023 NFL season with a bang, going into Empower Field at Mile High and beating division rival Denver. The Broncos were the favorites in this matchup, but the Raiders were able to take a lead late in the game, and were able to hold on thanks to an incredible run by Jimmy Garoppolo on 3rd-and-7.
The Raiders took the lead on a Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass, their second connection for a score in the game. Unfortunately, Meyers would be injured later in the game, taking a hit in the head from Kareem Jackson.
Meyers had to leave the game with a possible concussion, but before that, he had been the No. 1 stat man at wide receiver, hauling in nine catches for 81 yards and two scores. He and Davante Adams looked like a dangerous duo out there, but if he is to miss time with an injury, what will the Raiders do?
What will the Raiders do if Meyers is forced to miss time?
One thing that needs to happen if this is the case is Hunter Renfrow needs to be more involved in the offense. Remember, this is a guy who caught over 100 passes a few years ago, and now that he is healthy, he should have a bigger role in Josh McDaniels's offense.
Renfrow was seen as a premier slot wideout before the injury, and McDaniels has done nice work with slot wide receivers in the past. If Meyers is forced to miss time, Renfrow has to immediately ascend to the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Raiders, who still need to get more production from the tight end spot as well.
Sunday was the first game in Silver and Black for Garoppolo, and he more than proved his worth with his arm, and especially with his legs. Meyers would be a major loss if he has to miss any time, especially with Buffalo coming up, so keep an eye on the injury report as we inch closer to Sunday morning.