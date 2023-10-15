Las Vegas Raiders will beat New England Patriots in Week 6 and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to make it two victories in a row on Sunday, as they play host to the New England Patriots inside Allegiant Stadium. It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Silver and Black so far in 2023, but they have a soft spot in their schedule coming up, and need to take advantage of every winnable game.
The New England Patriots are hurting in a big way going into this one, and are fresh off the worst loss of Bill Belichick's career with the franchise. Their 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints put quarterback Mac Jones on notice, and the reports coming out on Sunday are that he will be on a short leash against the Silver and Black.
These are the games the Raiders are supposed to win, and if they do somehow falter against a very banged-up Patriots team, Josh McDaniels is in big trouble. The Silver and Black have elite talent on both sides of the ball, and when a team like the Patriots come into your home building, you have to be able to take care of business.
I believe the Raiders will do so on Sunday, and here is why that will happen.