Las Vegas Raiders will beat New England Patriots in Week 6 and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders are healthy and ready to go
In terms of the injury report, two teams could not be more on opposite sides of the spectrum going into this game. The Raiders are as healthy as they have been in some time, and while not having Nate Hobbs could hurt them in this game, the defense stepped up without him in Week 5, led by Amik Robertson.
Davante Adams appears healthy following a shoulder injury from back in the game against Los Angeles, and should have no limitations in this one. Jimmy Garoppolo is making his second start since missing a week due to concussion protocol, and he will be out to show improvement against his former team.
Overall, the Raiders are in much better shape than the Patriots in terms of health going into this one, as the Patriots have already ruled out seven players going into Sunday. Guys like Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez, and Riley Reiff are going to be hard to replace against the Raiders, giving Las Vegas a significant advantage in that department.