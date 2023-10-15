Las Vegas Raiders will beat New England Patriots in Week 6 and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defense is playing at a high level right now
Don't look now, but it appears the Las Vegas Raiders actually have a capable defense in 2023. The Raiders did a great job against Justin Herbert a few weeks back in the team's 24-17 loss, as the Chargers were able to capitalize on short fields due to fumbles by rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell in that one.
On Monday night, they made life miserable for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, forcing three interceptions, including one by Amik Robertson to seal the victory in the fourth quarter. Robert Spillane has been all over the field at linebacker, and even nabbed two interceptions against the Packers, while Maxx Crosby is basically unstoppable coming off the edge.
There are still major deficiencies on this defense, including at defensive tackle, and we still have not seen a breakout game from top-10 pick, Tyree Wilson. However, the secondary is much better than it was a year ago, and Crosby is having a DPOY-type season right now, so they should be able to harass Mac Jones all game long on Sunday.