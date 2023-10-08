Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, and here is why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are back in primetime in Week 5, as they take on the Green Bay Packers inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off losses to division rivals in Week 4, and each are looking to keep themselves alive in what should be interesting playoff races in both conferences.
Here, we look into why the Raiders will beat the Packers on Monday night.
1. Davante Adams will go off
This is a huge game for Davante Adams, who burst onto the scene during his time in Green Bay and carved out a future Hall of Fame career. Adams has been terrific since joining the Raiders, but this game on Monday means something to him, and I expect him to go off against his former team.
Adams just returned to practice on Saturday, so he will be limited heading into the game. However, I would expect a full workload from him in this must-win game under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in front of the home fans.
2. The defense should get to Jordan Love
Jordan Love has had an up-and-down start to the season, but make no mistake, he has the ability to make plays happen with his arm, and his legs. For the Raiders, the goal on defense should be simple, and that is to get after Love early and often and force the young quarterback to make some crucial mistakes.
Maxx Crosby is off to another terrific start to the season, and he will certainly make his presence felt on Monday night. The real question will be how the linebacker and defensive backs play in this one, as they looked good in the second half against the Chargers, but have been very inconsistent all season long.
3. Josh Jacobs should have no problems against the Packers run defense
Josh Jacobs has still yet to have his breakout game this season, but that could be coming against the Packers on Monday night. Like it or not, Josh McDaniels knows this is a must-win game for him, and I would fully expect him to get the ball into Jacobs hands early Monday night, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo coming off an injury.
Jacobs is one of the best pure running backs in the NFL, and needs to get it going on the ground, and through the air. He showed some flashes last weekend against Los Angeles, and in this one, I believe the Raiders jump on his back and let him carry them to victory No. 2 of the 2023 campaign.