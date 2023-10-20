Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Chicago Bears in 2023 Week 7, and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Chicago in Week 7, and here is why they will come away with the victory on the road in the early window.
By Brad Weiss
Week 7 brings another winnable game for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they travel east to take on the Chicago Bears in the early window. While playing in the 10AM PT timeslot has not been kind to the Raiders in the past, this is a game that is not only winnable, but a must-win as they look to move over .500 on the season.
The last two weeks, the Raiders have won two games in seven days, beating the Green Bay Packers on Monday night before taking down the New England Patriots on Sunday. Both of those games were played inside Allegiant Stadium, so there is some added pressure this week as the Silver and Black hits the road.
Last weekend, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in the first half of the win against New England, and has already been ruled out for this matchup. That means either Aidan O'Connell, the presumed starter, or Brian Hoyer will get the start at quarterback, and they will be going up against a backup quarterback for Chicago as well.
The Raiders have been surprisingly good on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks, a trend that needs to continue as the offense has yet to find its identity through the first six games. There is also some rumblings that Davante Adams is not happy with his role right now, something Josh McDaniels and this coaching staff have to figure out.
All that said, the Raiders will win on Sunday, and here is why.