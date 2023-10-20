Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Chicago Bears in 2023 Week 7, and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Chicago in Week 7, and here is why they will come away with the victory on the road in the early window.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defense should make life difficult for Tyson Bagent
As we stated earlier, this is not the usual Raiders defense this season, as they have been carrying the team through the first six games of the 2023 campaign. They are getting great play in the secondary, suddenly causing turnovers, and Maxx Crosby is a legitimate contender for Defensive Player of the Year.
The issues have been at the defensive tackle spot, and at times at linebacker, but both groups have been playing better as of late. This is also a huge game for Bilal Nichols, who combined with Crosby on the sack-safety to close out the win against the New England Patriots, so I would expect him to be fired up in this one.
Chicago is rolling with Tyson Bagent at quarterback on Sunday, a Division II draft pick who has appeared in only one game, last weekend when Justin Fields got injured. He was 43-10 as a starter in college, but this is the big leagues, and having to go up against a Maxx Crosby-led defense is not the ideal situation for a player making his first NFL start.