Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Chicago Bears in 2023 Week 7, and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Chicago in Week 7, and here is why they will come away with the victory on the road in the early window.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders are still playing for their playoff lives
Whether you believe it or not, the Las Vegas Raiders are still very much alive in the AFC Playoff race as we enter Week 7. That is not a likely scenario anyone would have thought of going into the season, but here we are, and there are plenty of winnable games on the horizon for the Silver and Black.
However, to make the playoffs you are going to have to beat the teams you are supposed to, and that has been a problem for the Raiders in recent seasons. As we have seen on a weekly basis, the AFC, outside of a few teams, is up for grabs this year, and the Raiders need to stack wins to keep themselves in the conversation.
The dreams of tanking for Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., or Drake Maye are likely gone, so the Raiders should go all-in, be buyers at the trade deadline, and make a run at the playoffs. Josh McDaniels is also coaching for his life entering Week 7, so I would expect a prepared Raiders team going across the country to the Windy City to take care of business.