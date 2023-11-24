Why the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Chiefs in Week 12
Despite the recent struggles against their rivals in Kansas City, the Raiders can come away with a stunning victory in Week 12 on Sunday.
By Jason Willis
At 5-6, the Las Vegas Raiders still have an outside chance at the playoffs in a crowded AFC that, outside of Baltimore and Kansas City, is up for grabs.
In order to make the playoffs, however, the Raiders must go through the hated, division-rival Chiefs twice before the end of the season.
On Sunday, they will get their first crack at it as Kansas City comes to Allegiant Stadium in what will be Antonio Pierce’s first divisional game as the head coach of the Raiders.
The Chiefs enter this one as -8.5 point favorites on the road. A large number in the NFL and even larger for a team on the road. Of course, with multiple Super Bowl wins in the last five years, they have earned such a distinction.
Alas, this is not an impossible game for the Raiders, and the phrase “any given Sunday” will always hold true. If the team is to win this weekend, these two reasons will be why.
