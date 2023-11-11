Why the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Jets in Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Jets in Week 10, and here is why the Silver and Black will come away with the victory at home.
By Brad Weiss
Week 10 brings a primetime matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they will play host to the New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football battle. This will be the second straight game for the Raiders against a New York team that plays their home games in New Jersey, as they are fresh off a dominating win against the New York Giants in Week 9.
Las Vegas could be a team on the rise under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who has this team playing loose, and with a bit of a swagger. Pierce has brought the fun back to Raider Nation, and it is no longer Josh McDaniels trying to force a Patriot Way on a franchise that is built around toughness and a renagade mentality.
The Jets come into this game after being beaten badly on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they continue a roller coaster of a season after Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury in the team's first drive of the season. They have something to prove as they look to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race, but unfortunately for them, they are getting the Raiders at the wrong time.
Here, we look at why the Raiders will win this game against the Jets, and move to .500 on the season.