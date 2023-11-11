Why the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Jets in Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Jets in Week 10, and here is why the Silver and Black will come away with the victory at home.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders will get after Zach Wilson in a big way
It is no big secret that the New York Jets have some serious issues when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. Aaron Rodgers was brought in to be the franchise savior, and he looked good all summer, but the good feeling quickly went away when he ruptured his Achilles on the team's first drive of the 2023 NFL season.
With no backup plan in place, the Jets decided to give Zach Wilson another chance at the position, as he was a former No. 2 overall pick of the franchise. Wilson has been downright bad all season long, and is coming off a Chargers game that saw him get sacked six times and really struggle with the football.
Las Vegas has to have a gameplan to get after Wilson early and often on Sunday night, as he can get rattled in the pocket. He also struggles to see the whole field and make the right decisions, despite the fact he has one of the best young wide receivers in the game in Garrett Wilson at his disposal.
If the Raiders can get after Wilson in this one, it could be another easy victory for the Silver and Black in primetime against a current AFC Playoff contender.