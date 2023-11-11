Why the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Jets in Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Jets in Week 10, and here is why the Silver and Black will come away with the victory at home.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defense is starting to peak
Staying with the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders defense is starting to peak right now, and that is music to the ears of Raider Nation. This is a defense that has been so bad in recent memory, and it appeared they made another mistake by hiring Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator.
However, in Year 2 at the helm of the defense, Graham is starting to make some noise, and is putting guys in a real position to succeed. The Raiders have some elite talent on that side of the ball, including Maxx Crosby, who just may win the first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor for the franchise since Khalil Mack did it back in 2016.
The Raiders are also getting great play from cornerback Amik Robertson, who looked like a bubble guy to make the roster, and is playing the best football of any Raider at the position for the second straight season. Some young defensive players have stepped up as well, and if Tyree Wilson continues to improve, this Raiders pass rush, which had eight sacks last week, could be legit.
Graham should dial up a strong gameplan for Wilson and this Jets offense, but they need to be aware of the running prowess of Breece Hall. Saquon Barkley had a strong game against this Raiders run defense in Week 9, and they cannot afford for Hall to run wild on Sunday night.