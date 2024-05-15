Las Vegas Raiders will once again be road warriors in 2024
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will know their entire 2024 NFL schedule later today, one of the more exciting days of the offseason after the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has revamped their roster in a big way this offseason, as new general manager Tom Telesco is trying to finally turn this franchise into a perennial winner.
During the 2024 NFL Draft, Telesco actually did not move up or down, bringing in eight players with his eight original draft slots. In free agency, he made a nice move by adding Christian Wilkins to the defensive line, while also bringing in Gardner Minshew II to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job.
Now, the attention turns towards getting ready for the summer months, and we have already seen some good things during rookie minicamp. This year's Raiders have the talent on both sides of the ball to make some noise in the AFC, and the hope is that the schedule will play in their favor just a bit.
Bleacher Report recently put out a piece documenting how many miles each NFL team will travel this season, and the Raiders were once again near the top of the list.
Raiders will travel the seventh-most miles in 2024
Las Vegas better have their bags packed during the 2024 NFL season, as the Raiders will travel the seventh-most miles throughout the year. All told, Las Vegas will travel 23,345 miles across their 17-game schedule this upcoming season, making multiple stops to the east coast based on their opponents.
We will have to wait until later today to see what the actual schedule looks like this season, as the NFL will release the schedule in its entirety at 5pm PT on Wednesday. Las Vegas has one of the hardest strength of schedules, and now will travel nearly the most miles, setting them up for what should be an interesting season for the Silver and Black.