4 Raiders who won't be on the roster after NFL Trade Deadline
Will the Raiders be sellers at the trade deadline?
By Ryan Heckman
Things could be turning uglier and uglier for the Las Vegas Raiders, and in a hurry.
AT 1-3, the Raiders are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5. If they drop to 1-4, there is a chance that this franchise starts to think seriously about tearing it down, especially with a couple of their notable players publicly expressing their unhappiness and frustration lately.
Before this year's trade deadline is over, we could see four specific players traded from Las Vegas in effort to start building toward next year.
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR
Throughout this past offseason, veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was subject of a lot of trade rumors. The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers to take over the slot role, and that move came a year after the Raiders extended Renfrow on a two-year deal worth $32 million, which made the entire situation a bit curious.
Despite the Raiders wanting to move Renfrow, he didn't receive much trade interest throughout the offseason. Now that we're in season, teams that have experienced injuries or would like to add one more sure-handed piece to their offense could be interested.
The Raiders won't get a ton for Renfrow, especially with the league knowing he's been available for trade for a few months now. But, if this team is truly planning for the future, it would. make sense to deal him for something rather than keeping him around, paying him substantial money and not using him as much as they had before signing Meyers.