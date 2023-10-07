4 Raiders who won't be on the roster after NFL Trade Deadline
Will the Raiders be sellers at the trade deadline?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Josh Jacobs, RB
The offseason was an interesting one for running back Josh Jacobs. Last season, he was the league's leading rusher and looked better than ever. With that in mind, it would make sense that the Raiders would pay Jacobs to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
However, Jacobs was slapped with the franchise tag and didn't take too kindly to it. He was unhappy with the tag, but the Raiders ultimately were able to give him a 1-year deal worth up to $12 million that he agreed to sign. Now back on the field, Jacobs hasn't quite been the same guy he was last year.
But, that's also not necessarily solely on Jacobs. The offense, as a whole, has been underwhelming and the offensive line can be to blame, in part, as well.
Jacobs is still a very good running back, and at 25 years old, he should have a couple of very solid years left in him at this point. A team that's looking for running back help could call the Raiders about Jacobs, who is one of two prominent running back names that could be traded (see Jonathan Taylor). A potential fit might be a team like the Baltimore Ravens, who have endured a plethora of injuries at the running back position.