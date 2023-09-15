Top 3 worries for the Raiders going into Week 2
Will the Raiders be able to drop the Bills to 0-2 on the season?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Establishing a healthy run game
In Week 1, the Raiders were unable to get anything going on the ground against the Broncos. Josh Jacobs led the way with 19 carries for 48 yards. Las Vegas ran for a total of 61 yards on 29 carries for the game.
It was a tough way for Jacobs to begin the season after the contract situation he and the Raiders dealt with all throughout the offseason, but hopefully, brighter days are ahead for last year's leading rusher.
The Bills, meanwhile, allowed a whopping 172 rushing yards to Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and the Jets on that Monday night. Hall, specifically, went for 127 on his own.
In order for the Raiders to have any shot at winning this game, they are going to have to establish a healthy rushing attack while maintaining control in the time of possession category. Getting Jacobs going early is a huge, huge must for this offense, especially as they could be without Meyers in the passing game.
You also have to believe the Bills are going to be on a mission to correct their run defense from last week, as well. Something is going to have to win over, for the Raiders, if they have any shot at running the ball succewssfully in this one.