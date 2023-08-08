Is it time to worry about the impact of Tyree Wilson missing time at Las Vegas Raiders training camp?
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft still has not seen any meaningful reps in a Raiders uniform. The star from Texas Tech is still rehabilitating from a foot injury that has sidelined him since November of last year.
General manager David Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are fully confident in Wilson's ability to recover:
However, some of the fanbase thinks otherwise. It's time to venture into the impact of rookies who miss training camp and how it affects their development.
The impact of missing NFL training camp can't be measured.
For an NFL rookie, the offseason program, from rookie minicamp to preseason, is one of the most pivotal times in their career. For many, this is a culture shock from college football to the NFL world. Starting from high school, 1 in 100 players make a collegiate football team.
From then, only 1 in 40 make it to the Division I level. After that, only 1.6% of those players make it to the NFL level, where the average career is 3.3 years. To clarify, those individuals who make it to the NFL level are the best of the best, and every rep is a chance to get better and learn. While Tyree Wilson has incredible potential, he is behind the curve of most NFL rookies. However, his situation is not all for naught.