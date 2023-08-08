Is it time to worry about the impact of Tyree Wilson missing time at Las Vegas Raiders training camp?
By CJ Errickson
Tyree Wilson entered a perfect situation considering his injury status.
At one point, there were projections that Tyree Wilson would be the first defensive player in this past April's draft. While the Houston Texans elected to trade back up and select Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, the cases were made for Tyree to be their second selection.
Instead of becoming a plug-and-play starter on day one for the Texans, he can learn in the shadows behind veterans Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones as the bookend starters. While fans will grow impatient because Wilson is a first-round pick and will be eased into action this season - there is plenty to be excited about the Silver and Black's top choice.
In addition, he has been present for all off-season team activities, minus the actual field drills.