Is it time to worry about the impact of Tyree Wilson missing time at Las Vegas Raiders training camp?
By CJ Errickson
Shades of Myles Garrett will make people forget Wilson's injury in time.
Standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 275 pounds, Tyree Wilson is an imposing physical presence on the field. Like 6-5 275 pound Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, the two shared interesting common ground when they entered the NFL.
Out of Texas A&M, many viewed Garrett as a 'raw' player whose athletic ability outmatched most of his opponents. At the same token, there was much to be desired regarding his pass-rush repertoire as a rookie, similar to the knocks that Tyree Wilson faces. Yet, few talk about the production that both players generated in college, as it was tangible for every game they played.
Both were top defenders in their collegiate conference, and the new Raiders star has unlimited potential after seeing plays like this:
With a unique combo of above-average athletic ability and play strength, the refinement in Wilson's game should be remarkable as the season progresses. He has no better tutors to learn from than Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
While some are disappointed in his injury status now, there is a good possibility that the Raiders' return on investment will be greater than rushing him back only to reinjure himself. A player with his type of gifts only needs some coaching and fine-tuning; his talent will do what he does best in time - get after the quarterback.