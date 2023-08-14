3 shocking performances by the Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are three shocking performances.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders flat-out dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and never looking back. In the end, the Silver and Black got it done on offense and defense, in what proved to be a stunning victory inside Allegiant Stadium.
Being the first preseason game of the year, the Raiders sat out many of their expected starters, including stars like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Hunter Renfrow to name a few. Still, this gave the Raiders an opportunity to see what they have some of the backups, and guys fighting for starting jobs, and it was a valiant effort on both sides of the ball.
While it is only the preseason, and things are bound to change from week to week, as a Raiders fan, you have to like what you saw from this group on Sunday. They were tough in the trenches, sustained long drives on offense, and the defense looked not only fast, but deep, something this franchise has been lacking.
With that said here, we look at three shocking performances from the 34-7 victory.