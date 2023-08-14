3 shocking performances by the Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are three shocking performances.
By Brad Weiss
Aidan O'Connell's stunning debut
We have to start at the quarterback position, as many felt that Brian Hoyer was going to get the start for the Raiders on Sunday. However, it was rookie Aidan O'Connell who got the ball for the Silver and Black, and all things considered, you had to be excited with how the first-year signal-caller handled himself.
O'Connell was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2023, but since coming aboard, he has looked the part of an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he showed just why the reports have been so promising in terms of his ability, throwing the ball all over the San Francisco 49ers' defense en route to a near-perfect effort under center.
The Raiders have their starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and we are not likely to see him at all during the preseason. That could be the best thing to happen to O'Connell, because if he continues to put in efforts like he did on Sunday, there is no reason why he cannot supplant Hoyer as the No. 2 quarterback for the Raiders this season.