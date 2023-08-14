3 shocking performances by the Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are three shocking performances.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Cole Fotheringham dominates at tight end
The Las Vegas Raiders traded away Darren Waller this offseason, as his inability to stay on the field made him expendable to head coach Josh McDaniels. In his place, the Raiders brought in veteran tight ends in Austin Hooper and OJ Howard, before drafting Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Since then, Howard has been cut, and Jacob Hollister signed, bringing even more change to the position group. While the battle for the TE3 spot seemed to be between Hollister and Jesper Horsted going into training camp, Cole Fotheringham was a player we said to keep an eye on this Sunday, and he certainly proved us right.
Fotheringham was all over the field for the Raiders, showing an incredible catch radius, and leading the team in both receptions and receiving yards. He looks every bit the part of an NFL tight end, and before all is said and done, he could end up being the third tight end the Raiders keep on the active roster for Week 1 against Denver.