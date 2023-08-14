3 shocking performances by the Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are three shocking performances.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders rookie LB Amari Burney looks primed to contribute in Year 1
Amari Burney was the second-to-last draft pick by the Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft, but he looked more like a Day 2 pick against the 49ers on Sunday. Playing a position that is going to need players to step up this summer, Burney had an outstanding game in his NFL debut, and should be in line to play a big role on the Raiders defense as a rookie.
Burney looked big, fast, and strong, displaying a good understanding of the defensive game plan. Not only did he pick up his first sack, but he nearly nabbed an interception in the game, while also racking up four tackles, including three of the solo variety.
The Raiders need help at the linebacker position, but Luke Masterson looked solid on Sunday, and they were without Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane at the position group for the matchup. If Burney can play higher than his draft slot, that would give the Raiders at least four capable linebackers, which is more than we could say at the beginning of the summer.