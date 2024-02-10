Last Chance: Get $200 Bonus if San Francisco Wins This Week
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if San Fran wins!
Kansas City has won enough and you can cash in if they stumble on Sunday thanks to FanDuel!
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more on San Francisco and it beats KC on Sunday.
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this Just Blog Baby link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on SF to win
- Your wager wins and you receive your bonus bets
You must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game to opt-in to this offer. Then all you need is for your bet to hit!
Keep in mind: you can bet on anything you want (not just San Fran to win) but it better be your best bet!
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at FanDuel
If you feel confident about either team or any player this Sunday, there’s probably a way to wager on it at FanDuel.
You could pick either team to win or cover the spread, bet on the total points or anything else, including touchdown scorers, player props and game props.
Just make sure it’s your best bet and you’ve put at least $5 on it!
Take your shot at cashing in on your rival’s misery. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook is only available in select states with legal sports betting.