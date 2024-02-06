Last Chance for Raiders Fans: Get $200 Bonus to Back Niners vs. Chiefs This Week
Bet $5, get $200 in instant bonus bets to fade Kansas City!
The Chiefs are one of the last teams Raiders fans want to see lifting the Lombardi Trophy on their home field and you can cash in on your rooting interest thanks to DraftKings!
DraftKings is giving you $200 in bonus bets the instant you place your first bet of $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs – giving you house money to bet on the biggest game of the year.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
Here’s how you can access your bonus bets:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this exclusive Just Blog Baby link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs
It doesn’t matter what you wager on as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game.
Then, you can spend your bonus on anything available at DraftKings.
You could wager on basketball, golf and hockey to try and build your bankroll further or simply go all-in on your best football bets.
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds at DraftKings
San Francisco is a 2-point favorite on the spread with -125 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+105 moneyline odds) at DraftKings.
But you don’t have to bet on those odds if they’re not enticing enough.
You could instead bet on Niners players to score touchdowns, outperform their projected stat lines, or many other fun props and alternate lines.
Give yourself the chance to cash in on Kansas City’s downfall. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Looking for more guaranteed bonus bets? Check out the new-user offer at BetMGM. All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any SF vs. KC wager. You'll instantly win $158 in bonus bets! Sign up for BetMGM with this Just Blog Baby link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook is only available in select states with legal sports betting.