Latest Raiders QB prediction may be the wildest one yet
For this blog to make any sense, you should probably just give up on the 2024 season. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell will both play a lot, and they'll both have their moments. There will be a definitive camp competition winner who plays until Week 4, get benched, and return as the starter in Week 12. They'll win a few games they have no business winning, lose a few games they have no business losing, and close the book on a 7-win season in early January.
Which is, coincidentally, when the fun begins.
That's because after this season, it's officially FREE AGENT QB SZN. No team in football is more ready for next year's class of free agent QBs than the Raiders, who will almost certainly write a blank check for *someone.* And thanks to the tireless content creators over at Bleacher Report, we have our first official guess at who that lucky QB may be.
Dak Prescott, Come On Down and Save The Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys are playing a dangerous game by letting Dak Prescott get this far without a new contract. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his current deal, and the Cowboys also have contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons to consider. If Prescott gets through this season without an extension, it would only make sense for him to at least see what he could get on the open market.
The Raiders would make sense as a landing spot. Considering the supporting cast that includes Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer with a promising defense, Prescott could be the missing piece.
Sure! Make my day, Jerry Jones. If you want to use all your money on wide receivers and pass rushers at the expense of one of the best 10 QBs in the NFL, I'm all for it. It'd open up their 1st round pick – presumably in the Top 10 – on an impact player and it's not like the Raiders are lacking in cap space. Going from Minsew to Prescott would be enough to delude ourselves into thinking that the Chiefs are gettable. And at the end of the day, that's what football's all about: being a delusional fan.