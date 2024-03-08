3 reasons the latest Russell Wilson rumors are good news for the Raiders
Could Russ be cooking in Las Vegas pretty soon?
By Ryan Heckman
2. He fills an obvious need
Speaking of other roster needs, there is no bigger need than quarterback, right now. Sure, the Raiders still have second-year pro and last year's fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell on the roster. But, the release of Jimmy Garoppolo signaled the idea that Las Vegas was going to make a big move at the position, and O'Connell isn't the answer for the long-term of this franchise.
The Raiders are set up well with weapons, with someone like Davante Adams still at the top of his game and at the top of the league as one of the best there is at his position. Jakobi Meyers has been a phenomenal addition to this offense as well, giving Las Vegas a nice one-two punch at wide receiver.
Second-year tight end Michael Mayer is another guy who could end up being an integral part of this offense, and we know Wilson loves using his tight ends. Mayer could be a big beneficiary of Wilson signing in Las Vegas, too.
Having the no. 13 pick in the draft, the Raiders might end up with a rookie like Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. Or, they could opt to sign Russell Wilson, allowing them to use that first rounder on another position of need.