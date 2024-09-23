Looks like Tom Brady won't be able to save Raiders this season
By Austin Boyd
Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders feel like a sinking ship. It's consistently been that way for over 20 years. Sunday's blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers has to be one of the lowest points of the last two decades and the only man who can save this team won't have the chance.
Mark Davis has unquestionably been one of the worst owners in the NFL since he took over the team in 2011. Under his rule, the team has finished with a winning record twice and has no playoff wins. Luckily, he appears to have convinced Tom Brady to buy a stake in the team and become a part owner.
While Raiders fans grew to hate Brady over the years, he's got a brilliant football mind, and having him in the building will only help. There's been a lot of speculation about him potentially returning to the football field and playing quarterback for the Raiders once he becomes an owner. However, that may be impossible.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, a new NFL rule bars team owners from playing completely.
"Multiple league sources tell CBS Sports that if and once Brady is approved as a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he will not be allowed to play for an NFL team -- including the Raiders," Jones wrote.
"This is a change from the league's stance in the spring of 2023 when the NFL confirmed Brady could own part of the Raiders and play for them if three-fourths of the team owners agreed to it. Now, no such vote would even take place, sources say."
It seems like this NFL rule was put in place to specifically keep Brady from playing with the Raiders. This is honestly ridiculous and seems like a way for owners to keep power from players. There's been talk over the years about certain players wanting equity in a team before joining them. This rule makes it impossible.
This might have less to do with Brady and more to do with the idea of players being owners at all. It makes sense from a business standpoint but it's a really shady thing to do. Regardless, Brady was probably never going to play this season and once his ownership in the Raiders is approved, that door is shut completely.
The Raiders need a savior and perhaps Brady can save the front office but he won't be taking snaps for the team.