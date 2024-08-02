Luke Getsy opens up on differences between Aidan O'Connell & Gardner Minshew
By Austin Boyd
Training camp is in full force right now for the Las Vegas Raiders but a quarterback has yet to pull away for the starting job. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are battling right now and both have had good and bad days.
The two are at a similar skill level but do different things better. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy recently spoke with The Athletic and gave some insight on how to the quarterbacks compare.
"I wouldn’t say it’s difficult to compare them, but I think you have two different styles of guys," Getsy told The Athletic. "You’re trying to get to know them and see what they do best. That makes it a little bit more challenging in the sense of the lack of reps and opportunities because you’d love to just have one guy get every rep and do everything.
"But the cool part about both of those guys is they’re the ultimate pros. I mean, you talk about work ethic and smarts and being able to pick up and lead people all around them. There’s just the humility behind both of them and not letting one good play from one guy affect their play or vice-versa. And even when there’s maybe one guy who doesn’t do something so great, the other guy is there to pick them up. We’re blessed to have those two guys on this football team. And I think they’re both great pros. And it’s going to be fun."
The Raiders' quarterback situation isn't particularly exciting and has limited upside, but the floor should be high. It's easy to see the team being able to win eight or nine games with either quarterback, but it could be difficult to do any better.
There are also question marks surrounding Getsy's ability as a playcaller. The Raiders do have a lot of high-end talent on offense, but it'll be hard to win games if playmakers don't get the ball.