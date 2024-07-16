Reasons to have faith in Raiders OC Luke Getsy
Although his first stint as an offensive coordinator was deemed a failure, all hope is not lost.
By Levi Dombro
1 of 4
Luke Getsy has been talked about quite a bit this offseason as he enters his first year as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team made a push for former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at OC early in the offseason, but ultimately ended up with Getsy later in the process.
The former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator was not highly sought after in this coaching cycle but Antonio Pierce saw something in him that many others did not; perhaps it was his connection to Davante Adams in his years coaching with the Green Bay Packers.
In order to see through the lens of coach AP and star receiver Davante Adams, I researched all of Luke Getsy’s former stops, and what I found left me with tons to be hopeful about.