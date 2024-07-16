Reasons to have faith in Raiders OC Luke Getsy
By Levi Dombro
Development of pass catchers
Surely, the mind of a quarterback automatically tries to figure out ways for his receivers to be successful. Getsy then, to no surprise, has coached and been responsible for the development of many successful receivers and tight ends over the span of his 17 seasons as a coach. He has made multiple stops at all levels, including the Division II ranks, stints at both of his alma maters, another MAC school, and the SEC. Throughout these different coaching stops, he has continued to produce great pass catchers.
During the 2013 season as the wide receivers coach at Central Michigan, Getsy brought in a two-star prospect whose only offer was from CMU. The freshman from Wheaton, Illinois was not considered a top-50 player in the state, but Getsy and the staff saw something in him. That player was Corey Davis, who as a freshman under Luke Getsy’s tutelage caught 67 balls for 941 yards (both CMU freshman records) and six touchdowns.
Davis went on to win the MAC’s Freshman of the Year award and to hold the all-time FBS receiving yards record and is second on the career touchdown list. He became the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, playing six NFL seasons and recording nearly 4,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in an injury-riddled pro career.
The next year, Getsy became the offensive quality control coach for the Packers, a position he held for two seasons. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Davante Adams was on the Packers, but only mustered 446 and 483 yards.
Adams was not even a top-three receiver on the roster. However, in 2016 when Getsy became the wide receivers coach, Adams exploded. Instead of preparing game plans and statistical analysis, Getsy could be on the field more and have a hands-on approach, and Adams reaped the benefits.
In 2016, Adams overtook Randall Cobb in his prime as the team's No. 2 option, gathering 997 yards and 12 touchdowns on 75 receptions. He followed that up with a 74 catch, 885 yard and 10 touchdown campaign in which Aaron Rodgers missed over half of the season. With Adams, the rest is history, as they say. Once again, Getsy is at the forefront of a wide receiver’s development.
Before Getsy arrived in Chicago for his first-ever offensive coordinator job, Cole Kmet was a below-average tight end. In his first two NFL seasons, he only averaged 427.5 yards per season and recorded two total touchdowns. Once Getsy took over in 2022, Kmet became a different player.
He averaged 631.5 yards per season and recorded 13 total touchdowns under Getsy, which is a 200-yard difference in addition to 11 more touchdowns. Wide receiver D.J. Moore also recorded a career-high in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns during the 2023 season in his first year under Getsy, clearing what he was able to accomplish in his previous five seasons as a Carolina Panther.
Simply put, Getsy knows how to help pass catchers thrive. The Raiders have two incredibly young and talented tight ends on the roster as well as an emerging wide receiver in Tre Tucker all waiting for a boost, and Getsy might be the exact coach that these players need.