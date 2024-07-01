Marcus Allen dishes on Raiders-Chiefs rivalry
By Austin Boyd
Though the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the rivalry with the Las Vegas Raiders for the last decade, things could start getting more heated between the two franchises. The Raiders were the last team to beat the Chiefs en route to their Super Bowl run and it's unlikely they'll forget about the Christmas Day loss vs. Las Vegas.
It's a rivalry that has been intense for over half a century. One person who might know more about the rivalry than anybody is Marcus Allen. The Hall of Fame running back spent his best years with the Raiders and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher. However, he spent his last five seasons with the Chiefs so he's seen both sides of the rivalry.
He recently gave some unique insight into the rivalry.
“When I was playing for the Raiders, it just felt like everybody was a rival, but, when I played for the Chiefs, I felt, in particular, the Raiders were the rival, and Marty Schottenheimer made a point of that special, he emphasized it that way,” Allen told Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. “To me, it was a balancing act, right? I go to compete regardless; even if I were playing against my brother, I would never try to embarrass my brother, but I would try to win, and that’s how it was for me."
Allen also admitted he took no pleasure in beating his former Raiders teammates.
“In this case, I played for two teams and had great teammates on both. So that’s how I look at it. Yeah, I wanted to win the game,” Allen said. “We won nine out of ten, but it was mixed emotions with me, right? It’s like, I’m gonna win, but I don’t feel so great about beating my buddies, and that’s how it was.”
Allen playing for the Chiefs is one of the worst examples of a former Raider going to a rival. Luckily, he still seems to cherish the Raiders as the main team he played for. You see him at Raiders games but I don't think he's often at Chiefs games. Here's hoping that deep down he still has a hate for Kansas City.