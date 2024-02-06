Mark Davis takes the high road about Chiefs using the Raiders stuff this week
There's peace in the AFC West ... for now.
Super Bowl week is a tough time to be a Raiders fan. Not only are they watching their fiercest AFC West rival make a run at their third Super Bowl title in four seasons – with a win all but cementing them as the NFL's next great dynasty – but said rivals are prepaing for that game in the Raiders' practice facility. It's more a stroke of bad luck than anything else, but still – it's got to sting a little more watching the Chiefs establish their place in NFL history while doing so in the Raiders' stadium.
Circumstances being what they are, it'd be hard to necessarily blame Raiders owner Mark Davis for any good-natured Chiefs trash talking this week. (They gotta take their wins where they can get them at this point.) But when asked about Kansas City playing in the Raiders' stadium – and practicing in their facilities – Davis took the high road:
"Well, like I said, the Chiefs and the 49ers are my two favorite teams, other than the Raiders," Davis joked. "But hey, listen: they earned it. And that's why they're here."
It's a very diplomatic answer from Davis. On one hand, both teams are doing a huge amount of work showcasing the Raiders' relatively new digs, and the owner of said relatively new digs has – quite literally – hundreds of millions of reasons to be grateful for that. On the other, a nice little throwaway line about how the two teams earned their right to be playing in the Super Bowl doesn't create headlines (except this one, of course) and is too factually correct to rub Raiders fans the wrong way. Even with his team's biggest rival playing for a Super Bowl title in his own house, Mark Davis seems extremely aware of the fact that he'll be just fine.