Maxx Crosby has a diabolical reason for rooting for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58
Cover your ears, Raiders fans!
When Las Vegas Raiders fans hear Maxx Crosby being asked the question of who he wants to win Super Bowl 58, they probably didn't expect him to say the Kansas City Chiefs. That's exactly what happened though when Crosby appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
Cowherd talked to Crosby about how the Chiefs defense is underrated and doesn't have a lot of name recognition. He then asked the Raiders pass-rusher what he thought about the match-up. Crosby said he wouldn't bet against Patrick Mahomes and said he's the best quarterback in the league until proven otherwise.
Crosby said he predicts the Chiefs will win and Mahomes will be a three-time Super Bowl champion after this weekend. He made sure to say that he hates all of the teams and is an equal opportunity hater.
The quote worthy moment from this interview was when Crosby said he wants the Chiefs to win because he wants the Raiders to be the ones bringing them down.
Maxx Crosby: "I want Kansas City to win because I want us to be the ones that take them down."
Raiders fans probably don't agree with Crosby here but it's hard not to respect his viewpoint. If the Chiefs win and become the next NFL dynasty, imagine how fun it'd be for the Raiders to come in and dethrone them. Yes, it'd mean having to sit through another Chiefs Super Bowl win and parade where Travis Kelce screams about how they rule the world but then fast forward to a time when the match-ups are like this past season's Christmas Day game. Wouldn't that be fun?
It's unlikely that Raiders fans are going to be cheering for the Chiefs to win but we now know that Maxx Crosby is and why he's doing so.