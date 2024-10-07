Maxx Crosby doesn't let Raiders off the hook over Davante Adams rumors
There wasn't a lot to talk about from the Raiders' loss on Sunday. After going up 10-0, Las Vegas proceeded to give up 30 straight points and generally just looked lifeless in a blowout loss to the Broncos. It was the kind of game that reminded everyone just how far the Raiders still have to go, and also that Gardner Minshew is unequivocally not Him.
But outside of the world's least interesting quarterback controversy, Week 5's game was awfully forgettable. The quotes after Week 5, however, were less so. It was the first time a lot of players were available to talk since all the Davante Adams stuff went off the rails this week, and obviously that's more interesting than asking about Bo Nix. Maxx Crosby was asked about how difficult the team's week of prep was with all the surrounding drama, and his answer will actually surprise you. This isn't even jsut me being dramatic, either; it was legitimately surprising. It was also maybe a dark sign of things to come? (Now I'm being dramatic.)
Maxx Crosby doesn't sound all that pumped to be on the Raiders anymore
"It is what it is," Crosby said. "You think I'm not used to this s--- going on? It is what it is. I've been dealing with it my whole career. It is what it is. Davante's my boy. I love Davante. He's going to do what he's going to do. Praying for him. Wishing him the best. He's not healthy right now, he's got to get healthy. But we're focused on the Raiders. We're focused on who's here now, and we're focused on winning. So we've got to find ways to do that."
You know things are going well when someone says 'it is what it is' three times in the first sentence. Maybe I'm reading way too much into Crosby's answer, but that sounds (and kinda looks) like a guy who's way more fed up with the Raiders than he is with Adams. He's not wrong either – there probably aren't too many guys in the Raiders' building who are more used to dealing with the dysfunction than Crosby, who's been with the team for six years now.
And we don't really need to cross this bridge before we get there, but Crosby's quote could be especially panic-inducing for those who remember that he does, technically, have a contract out after this season. You love to hear your franchise cornerstone talking about how beaten down he is by the team that he can leave in six months. But it is what it is.