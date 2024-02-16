Maxx Crosby is every Raiders fan while watching Chiefs win Super Bowl 58
Same, Maxx. Same.
This past weekend was not a good one for Las Vegas Raiders fans. Not only did they have to sit through an entire week of watching the Kansas City Chiefs, their most hated rival, using their facilities leading up to the game, but they had to watch the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in a five-year span.
There were a lot of jokes about how the Chiefs won a playoff game and Super Bowl in Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders did so yeah, it was a difficult weekend for fans of the team in black and silver.
Despite Maxx Crosby saying he actually wanted KC to win the game so the Raiders could be the ones to knock them off the throne, his reaction when his wish came to fruition didn't appear to match that wish. Instead, it was how every Raiders fan felt in that moment.
Maxx Crosby shows no emotion when Chiefs win Super Bowl
The video provided by X user @vegasraiderdad shows the final play of the Super Bowl in which Patrick Mahomes hit a wide open Mecole Hardman for a walk-off touchdown in overtime. The win gave the Chiefs their second straight Super Bowl win, which marks the first time a team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.
It's safe to say that every Raiders fan had the exact same reaction as Crosby when watching that play take place. Hopefully, Crosby's wish of the Raiders being the team to take down the Chiefs and knock them off the top of the mountain can come true very soon.