Maxx Crosby got into a big ol' training camp fight, and the details are so intense
Typically, training camp fights are pretty boring. Guys are out there hitting each other for 3 hours a day in the August sun, practicing for games that don't count and just trying to stay healthy for when they do. They make for good Twitter video content, but otherwise, they're kinda just like baseball fights: a bunch of dudes pushing, shoving, and yelling curse words at no one in particular.
Every once in a while, though, we get a live one. Once in a blue moon, we get a fight that means something. They're the kind of fights that remind you that every single guy on that football field has been the best athlete of anyone in their lives. They're the kind of fights that make you think that maybe guys don't need to be hitting the sled outside, in the heat of the day, so often. And reader, it sounds like the Raiders had one of those fights.
I don't think I'd do well in a fight with Maxx Crosby after hearing these details
You know someone's wired a bit differently when they just enter the fight for ... no real reason? If you've covered NFL training camps long enough, you know that there are distinct tiers to preseason fights. I'm not sure what *the* most hardcore version is, but "rip someone else's helmet off and throw it downfield" is absolutely up there. No one rips a helmet off and chucks it if they're not at least a little angry about something that probably doesn't have that much to do with football. Note to self: next time I'm run blocking for the Las Vegas Raiders, don't piss off Maxx Crosby.
Also, a special Just Blog Baby shoutout goes to the team DJ. That's the sort of comedic timing and execution that's necessary after your team starts throwing punches. If the Raiders aren't in regular season form quite yet, at least their DJ is.