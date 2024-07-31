Maxx Crosby isn't a top 3 edge rusher according to Madden '25 player ratings
I know they're the butt of a lot of jokes, but Madden player ratings are nothing to laugh at. They're our guiding light – without Madden player ratings, the opinions of random people on the internet would be useless. Without Madden player ratings, we'd all just float through time and space without any understanding of who's good at football and who's bad at football. Madden player ratings are the only thing keeping the world from unraveling into chaos.
So obviously it brings me no joy to report that Raiders' star Maxx Crosby was absolutely snubbed by the Madden player ratings. Just totally, completely robbed. At this point, if you're not angry, you're not paying attention. The stupid computer game thinks that there are three edge rushers better than Crosby. I had read that AI was just a big scam, but now I really believe it.
Myles Garrett? TJ Watt? Does anyone even know who those guys are? Madden was probably forced to make Crosby only a 97 because the Raiders are rivals with the Chiefs, the team that the NFL will protect at all costs.
This isn't quite a disaster, but's pretty close. We'll really get to see just how close-knit Antonio Pierce has this locker room, that's for sure. This is the sorta thing that can make or break a season, and it's already at the Raiders' door. If Big Tech thinks they can just trash the Raiders, they have another thing coming. Maxx Crosby Revenge SZN loading. Madden clearly forgot that the autumn wind is a Raider, and he'll knock you 'round and upside down.