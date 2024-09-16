Maxx Crosby - The destroyer of offenses, wills Raiders to first win of '24
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders have their first win of the season after an East Coast trip to Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.
The Silver and Blacked faced off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who were just inches away from defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 1. After losing to one Harbaugh last week, head coach Antonio Pierce and company had the odds stacked against them by doubters and media pundits before the game began.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby took all of the 'doubt' personally in one of the best performances of his six-year career.
The Captain recorded six tackles, four of them tackles for loss, and sacked Jackson twice on Sunday. The first sack was a tone-setter in the first quarter, but the second sack late in the fourth quarter threw a literal wrench into the Ravens' comeback efforts.
'The Condor's performance was not just one of defensive prowess, but he also displayed genuine leadership ability to quarterback Gardner Minshew after a first-half interception. From that moment forward, Minshew was flawless. He engineered seven out of eight more drives to offensive points.
For Crosby, as a veteran and long-time member of the Raider organization - what he means to this franchise is second to none. With him and Pierce leading the way for Las Vegas, he spearheaded a comeback with four quarterback pressures after being down 16-6 in the third quarter.
With an offensive line that gave up five sacks, a non-existent run game, and a hostile environment on the opposite coast, that is a victory anyone should be proud of.
Additionally, the former Eastern Michigan University alumni put the distance between himself and other defensive linemen in another insane category.
Playing every snap on the defensive line is a tall order, but Crosby leads from the front. He sets the example and tone and embodies what a Raider is with his 'Commitment to Excellence.'
Next week, he will put on a show in Allegiant Stadium for the first time in 2024 against Bryce Young and the 0-2 Carolina Panthers. Another career day may be waiting on the horizon.