NFL Draft analytics suggest Raiders had the league's worst draft
Yikes!
If there's one word to describe the Raiders' draft weekend at a whole, it's probably devisive. They were the only QB-needy team among the Top-15 who didn't end up with one, which wouldn't be the end of the world in most years. This year, though, was a bit different – the top six prospects went before the Raiders even picked, the first time that many QBs have ever come off the board before pick 15.
So, the Raiders pivoted and went with Brock Bowers, who is a very good player at a position the Raiders don't necessarily need huge amounts of help at. It was certainly a BPA pick, which is, again, a divisive strategy depending on how you feel about team building.
To their credit, some of their later picks – including Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson were widely regarded as savvy moves that'll pay off quickly. Still, most people didn't love the Raiders' draft class this year, and according to some Draft analytics (which everyone loves) out there, things were BAD.
Since you almost certainly don't want to do all the legwork to find out what this tweet means, we'll do it for you: the Raiders had the worst draft of any team in the NFL this year. At least, that's what the Draft Surplus Value chart thinks. The methodology behind all these integers is more thoroughly explained right here, and it's a fun, slightly depressing, read if you have the time.
You should be warned, though: the charts don't get any better inside the article. In fact, they probably get worse. So, you know, maybe just take this blog's word for it.