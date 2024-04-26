NFL Draft: Get your Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders gear now
With the no. 13 pick in the NFL Draft the Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers - besides being far and away the best tight end in the class - was one of the top offensive players in the draft.
He finished his career with 175 receptions, 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He'll make an immediate impact in Sin City.
So let's gear up.
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders Nike 2024 NFL Draft First Round Pick Player Game Jersey
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders Nike 2024 NFL Draft First Round Pick Name & Number T-Shirt
Las Vegas Raiders New Era 2024 NFL Draft 39THIRTY Flex Hat
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Draft Pick Bobblehead
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.