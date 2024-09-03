NFL insider gives intriguing update on chances of Raiders trading Davante Adams
It's officially Week 1 in the NFL, which means that the preseason wasn't just a weird fever dream and absolutely nothing has changed: Gardner Minshew is still the Raiders QB, Brock Bowers is still dealing with a mysterious ankle injury, and Davante Adams is still being included in vague trade speculation.
And of the three of those, the last one is – no offense to Minshew or Bowers – the only real interesting topic of conversation right now. We'll get an injury update later this week, though Bowers is expected to be okay, and we'll get 60 minutes of Minshew this weekend. Broadly speaking, Raiders fans know what they're getting into in Week 1. The Adams stuff is a bit more murky.
[/Sighs] Davante Adams trade rumors aren't going away any time soon
In The Athletic's latest bit of speculated reporting ($$), they go around the league and provide a blurb on where each team stands heading into the first game of the season. They decided to frame the entire piece around the latest on Adams' trade saga – and Google Analytics proves that I can't really blame them there – but the update is, unfortunately, kinda bland. But it's an update at least?
"Still in the early stages of a rebuild after another quick regime change, there aren’t high expectations for the Raiders around the league. Barring an unexpectedly hot start, some around the league are wondering if the Raiders would move receiver Davante Adams at the trade deadline."
I mean, I dunno. "The Raiders could trade their very good player at the deadline if it's obvious that they're not going to make the playoffs" doesn't really feel like a piece of news that only an insider would know, but if "some around the league" also think this, who am I to say otherwise.
The lesson here is not that the Raiders may very well trade Davante Adams. The lesson here is that no amount of real, actual, important football will distract the league from willing an Adams trade into existence. The lesson here is that this wasn't just a Summer Web Traffic story. It's here to stay for the next two months. Good thing it hasn't gotten old yet!