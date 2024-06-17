NFL insider is already predicting Raiders will be big sellers at the trade deadline
If there's one topic of Raiders conversation that serves absolutely no purpose in mid-June, it's trade deadline stuff. This is the time when people actually get to be blindly optimistic about their favorite football team, before the first few preseason games roll around and reality sets in.
But not the Raiders. We're apparently just skipping over the fun part of the summer and diving head first into the biggest bummer of a conversation possible: trades.
In a recent mailbag, NFL Insider Albert Breer took a question about Maxx Crosby and, more broadly, what the longterm plan for some of the bigger name Raiders players may be.
Would the Raiders take calls on Maxx Crobsy before the trade deadline this year?
"I think Pierce will have Crosby’s support. Whether guys like him or Adams or Kolton Miller could become trade bait by the deadline in late October is another question ... "
"I also believe that the roster is a ways off, and the long-term quarterback for Pierce and first-year GM Tom Telesco isn’t on the roster, so there’s a pretty logical scenario out there where they become sellers at the deadline. They would, at the very least, get calls on Crosby. Which doesn’t mean they would trade him—he’s still just 26, so it’d be different than dealing Adams or even Miller—but they would get to see his value to other teams."
This sorta just reads like a ton of conjecture, but I guess that's life as an Insider during the slowest part of the entire NFL calendar. But in case you didn't know, if the Raiders are bad next year, they might trade away some of their better players. But they also might not! The mystery never ends.
At least people are talking about something else besides the Raiders' QB situation? Even if it is arguably more depressing, it's nice to just not be reminded of the impending Aidan O'Connell-Gardner Minshew "battle" coming up in a few weeks.