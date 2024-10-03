NFL insider thinks Raiders might be asking for too much in Davante Adams trade
At some point in the next couple weeks, the Raiders are going to trade Davante Adams. If it wasn't abundantly obvious that he wasn't going to finish his career in Las Vegas before, this week's news cleared everything up. Whether it's the Jets or another team (it's going to be the Jets), not only is Adams going to finish his career elsewhere, he's going to finish this season there too. At this point, the bigger mystery is what the Raiders are getting in return.
On one hand, Adams' is still a bonafide star receiver. He's basically put up 1,000 yards in each of the last six seasons – except for 2019, when he came up three yards short while only playing in 12 (!!) games – and is off to another strong start this year. On the other, he'll turn 32 this year and has played in over 150 games. If Raiders fans think they're going to get a franchise-changing haul for him, they're welcome to! I'm not going to tell you what to think – it's just not going to happen. But dare to dream!
Now that capital-j Journalists are starting to dig into the Adams trade situation, we're starting to see the first whispers of what a return might look like. It is ... not great! Or exciting! In fact, one NFL Insider says the Raiders may be asking for too much.
Albert Breer thinks the Raiders are going to need to come down on their asking price for Davante Adams
"I understand the Las Vegas Raiders wanting a second-rounder, plus additional compensation for Davante Adams—it was the price the San Francisco 49ers had on Brandon Aiyuk. The problem is, for the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, Aiyuk was the sort of player you could build a receiver group around for the next half-decade, and he's only 26 years old ... With that in mind, the two comps for Adams would be Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen."
So the Raiders big return for their star player would be ... a fourth round pick. One single fourth round pick. I guess that's just how trades go in the NFL, but wooooooof. It's a little depressing to think that a big 'win' would be squeezing the Jets for a third rounder. But who knows! Maybe Tom Telesco surprises everyone. He does that from time to time.