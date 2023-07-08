Nightmare scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
Going into the 2023 NFL season, these nightmare scenarios cannot play out for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders went into the season with high expectations, this after trading for Davante Adams for a first and second-round draft pick. Adams was supposed to take the Raiders offense to new heights, as he was not only one fo the best wideouts in the NFL, but the best friend of starting quarterback Derek Carr.
What started with high hopes quickly devolved into a nightmare season, as the defense was once again one of the worst in the game, and despite a standout season from Adams, Carr was benched with two games to play. Going into 2023, the expectations are much lower, and in these scenarios, the Raiders could be playing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
We dive into four nightmare scenarios for the Raiders in 2023.
- 4. Josh McDaniels suffers same fate as he did in Denver
During his first stint as a head coach in the NFL, Josh McDaniels got out to a hot start with the Denver Broncos. In fact, his Broncos went into the bye week undefeated, and for a moment, he was regarded as one of the best young head coaches in the NFL.
After the bye week, the wheels fell off, and by his second season, he had been fired by the Denver front office. If that happens to him again, that would mean the wheels fell off in Las Vegas as well in 2023, and the team is headed towards a season that lands them picking in the top-5 next April.