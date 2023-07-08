Nightmare scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
Going into the 2023 NFL season, these nightmare scenarios cannot play out for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
- 2. Josh Jacobs holds out
The big storyline going into training camp this year is whether or not the Raiders will have their feature back ready to go. The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs this offseason, this after the star running back led the NFL in rushing yards last season, putting up over 1,600 yards on the ground.
Last offseason, Jacobs was seen as an afterthought by the organization, as they declined his fifth-year option and then went out and drafted a running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacobs took that in stride, dominating all season long, and really was one of the few bright spots on the Raiders offense all season long.
Now, the team has unit July 17 to get a long-term deal done with Jacobs, and if they do not get it done, they have to hope that he is willing to play on the franchise tag. A new deal won't be able to get done until the new year if Jacobs and the Raiders do not agree on a new contract, so this could linger all summer long.
The biggest nightmare would be Jacobs walking away from the Raiders for the entire 2023 NFL season, but that is unlikely to happen. If he does not play in 2023, there is just not enough depth at the position to scare any defenses in the run game.