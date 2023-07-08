Nightmare scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
Going into the 2023 NFL season, these nightmare scenarios cannot play out for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
- 1. Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured
The biggest wild card of the 2023 season for the Las Vegas Raiders is going to be the health and production of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When healthy, Garoppolo has proven to be a winner at the NFL level, posting a 40-17 record in 57 starts, but he is coming off a season that was shortened by injury.
Garoppolo also goes into his Raiders career with an injured foot, one that will need to heal enough to pass his physical this summer. The veteran quarterback has familiarity with Josh McDaniels after spending time in New England together, so the hope is that he can stay healthy, and help the head coach keep his job.
There is not much behind Garoppolo to start the season, as Brian Hoyer was nearing retirement when the Raiders cam calling, and Aidan O'Connell is just a rookie. Chase Garbers is going to fight for a spot on the roster, and could be a practice squad player, but the season will hinge on whether or not Jimmy G can stay healthy.
Of course, some could look at Jimmy G getting hurt and the Raiders being terrible in 2023 as a good thing, as it would line them up get one of the elite quarterbacks coming out in the 2024 NFL Draft. There is a lot riding on Garoppolo to stay out of the trainer's room this season, and the hope is, he looks more like the quarterback we saw in 2021, then the one who was injured last year.