Observations from the Raiders first unofficial depth chart
By Levi Dombro
Dylan Laube listed as 4th RB
Rookie RB Dylan Laube has been the story of camp so far. Reports coming out of camp were that the rookie from New Hampshire was getting first-team reps in third-down situations, so for many fans, seeing him so low on the depth chart may be disappointing. However, I would not put too much stock into this. He seems to be in line for a bigger role than veteran Ameer Abdullah, according to every media member who has been present at camp, so this unofficial depth chart means less in comparison to that.
New faces on the offensive line
The team lost both Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason to the New York Giants, so there was bound to be a bit of a shakeup. Thayer Munford Jr. was the heir to the throne for the right tackle position all offseason, but in recent days, DJ Glaze has been gaining momentum with the first team. That notion was put to rest a bit by this depth chart, as Munford Jr. is still hanging on to his starting position.
Cody Whitehair is listed as the starter at left guard ahead of Jackson Powers-Johnson, which is to be expected given the rookie's absence. He is missing critical training camp time as he sits on the PUP list, which is eerily reminiscent of Tyree Wilson’s experience last year. Wilson was not able to put together the most impressive rookie campaign as a result, so hopefully, Powers-Johnson will join the fray soon and will be good to go by Week 1.